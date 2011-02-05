Fujitsu Prepares Organisations for Cyber-Attacks with New Security Incident Response Management Service

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Fujitsu announces a new Security Maturity Assessment service to help organisations maximise their ability to respond to inevitable cyber-attacks.

The Fujitsu Security Incident Response Management service is a fixed-price, fixed-scope check of an organisation’s ability to prepare for, handle, mitigate and learn from security incidents. This includes readiness for breaches only recognized after weeks or even years.

Fujitsu’s new assessment service enables organisations to understand their maturity and ability to both recognize and respond to cyber-security incidents. This provides enhanced protection for organisations’ data assets and reputation while also helping contain costs and bolstering often scarce in-house cyber-security expertise.

The new service also helps organisations understand the further steps needed to improve the resilience and assurance of their business continuity contingency plan, outlining verified and demonstrable competence to recover from incidents quickly and completely.

Fujitsu is providing its Security Incident Response Management service via a standards-based assessment in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-61 Revision 2 guidelines for computer security incident handling3. The service checks an organisation’s cyber-security principles, processes, procedures, availability of documentation and tools, to assess readiness for attacks, indicate areas for improvement and provide clear recommendations for necessary remedial actions to improve security incident response processes.

Pricing and availability

The Fujitsu Security Incident Response Management service is available immediately to customers in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, directly from Fujitsu. Pricing varies according to country.