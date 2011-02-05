Switch Datacenters Announces Plans to Add 18,300 Sq. Ft. Wholesale Colocation Space to Switch AMS1 Campus in Amsterdam

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Switch Datacenters announces its plans to commence development of a new data center at its data center campus in Amsterdam. Adjacent to Switch Datacenters’ existing data halls, this 18,300 square feet new data center will be built to offer wholesale colocation space to a large enterprise, managed colocation provider, or cloud provider searching for Amsterdam-based dedicated data center presence.

Located at one of the world’s most fiber-dense areas, in the Amsterdam Southeast business district, the 18,300 sq. ft. new wholesale colocation data center offered by Switch Datacenters will feature a highly redundant enterprise-grade design with a 2N power configuration. It has modular thus highly scalable power feeds, and is upgradable from a capacity of 2MVA up to 10MVA and more. The use of energy-efficient cooling technologies would result in an ultralow pPUE figure of 1.04, which is extremely energy-efficient.

On top of the whitespace available, the wholesale colocation data center being offered in Amsterdam also includes 8,600 sq. ft. of dedicated Class A office space. Right now, a high customization degree can still be provided for this office space - to meet highly specific customer demand.

Patented Technology

As is the case with Switch Datacenters’ recently commissioned retail colocation data hall at Switch AMS1 aimed at ISPs and cloud providers alike, the new data center build in Amsterdam announced today will be suitable for Open Rack Systems based on Open Compute Project (OCP) principles – while still being able to house traditional hardware equipment.

As a highly innovative wholesale data center company, Switch Datacenters’ engineering team has developed a patented, in-house developed indirect adiabatic cooling technology (Patent number: WO 2017:213497) meant for data center development projects. According to this patent, ‘the invention relates to a data center for IT and/or telecoms equipment, especially servers, comprising a building with an intermediate floor arranged for carrying IT and/or telecoms equipment, especially servers, as well as cooling means for cooling the IT and/or telecoms equipment, especially servers, in order to counteract overheating of the IT and/or telecoms equipment, especially servers.’

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation

As with Switch Datacenters’ Switch AMS2 campus, the Switch AMS1 colocation data center campus - strategically located on one of the world’s largest internet junctions, in Amsterdam - will transform in a mixed-use premises for both wholesale and retail colocation buyers. While the Switch AMS2 data center is home to global cloud services provider IBM, Switch Datacenters expects its AMS1 data center to be attractive to similar, demanding companies including hyperscale cloud providers, large enterprises, and managed colocation providers.