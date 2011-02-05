SureCloud Partners with New Cyber Source to Deliver Compliance Services

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a provider of cloud-based risk management solutions and cybersecurity services, is partnering with Atlanta, Georgia-based IT solutions and services provider, New Cyber Source. The partnership will enable New Cyber Source to offer SureCloud’s products and services to their customer base, including both SureCloud’s GDPR and ISMS Suites. The two suites will help U.S. organizations achieve and maintain compliance with GDPR and ISO 27001 requirements, and critically automate and simplify the processes involved.

A June 2018 survey by leading consultancy Deloitte found that only 34.5% of nearly 500 professionals involved in GDPR compliance efforts say their organizations can fully demonstrate compliance with the new data privacy rules. 32.7% said they hope to be compliant within 2018, and 11.7% plan to take a ‘wait and see’ approach to how EU regulators in various countries will enforce the new regulation.

By offering SureCloud’s GDPR suite, New Cyber Source will provide their clients access to untapped opportunities in European markets by helping them work towards GDPR compliance. The suite simplifies compliance processes, consolidating the regulation’s numerous articles into business-specific controls and providing a reliable set of processes to ensure that the standards are continually met. The GDPR Suite is made up of a variety of cloud-based solutions including:

• GDPR Program Tracker

• GDPR Management

• GDPR Discovery

• Information Asset Management

• Compliance Management

• Risk Management

• Incident Management for GDPR

Additionally, SureCloud’s ISMS suite will help New Cyber Source’s customers in the financial services, IT, government and other industries continuously monitor and improve their information security activities in compliance with ISO 27001. The suite offers full visibility of all the obligations the business is required to meet while simplifying and automating the ongoing compliance process. The ISMS Suite includes an array of applications such as:

• ISMS Management

• ISMS Program Tracker

• Compliance Management

• Risk Management

• Incident Management

• Policy Management

• Information Asset Management

Mike Harrison, SureCloud’s Channel Sales Director, added: ‘We look forward to growing the relationship between SureCloud and New Cyber Source, to provide their customers with the best solutions for their GRC needs.’