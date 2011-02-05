Euralarm welcomes new Member Eaton

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Euralarm has welcomed its newest Member Eaton Electrical Products Ltd. The company will join the Fire Section of Euralarm, which activities cover detection, notification and evacuation in case of fire.

Eaton Electrical Products will now benefit from Euralarm’s services in terms of representation towards European Institutions and standardisation organisations, the monitoring of relevant legislative and standardisation issues, and will have access to its extended network of national associations and major companies in the fire safety and security sector.

Eaton Electrical Products

As a global power management company, Eaton enables customers to manage the power needed for buildings, aircraft, trucks, cars, machinery and businesses. Eaton’s innovative technologies help customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, efficiently, safely and sustainably. The products of Eaton Electrical Products help detect, notify, evacuate and protect against a range of threats in today’s most complex and challenging environments. Among the many products that the company provides are fire alarm devices, fire detection systems, public address and voice alarm systems as well as security systems and intruder alarms.

Insight in European markets

One of Euralarm’s objectives is to provide an open, transparent and equal platform for Members of all sizes, including by monitoring trends in European and global markets, informing Members and promoting action where appropriate. Additionally, Euralarm uses professional advocacy, when appropriate, to achieve its goals, including building close relations and constructive dialogue with related industries, associations, standardisation, testing and certification bodies, and political authorities (including relevant directorates-general of the European Commission).

Companies that join Euralarm gain expertise into ‘political’ issues impacting the Industry and its markets and have an opportunity to influence the Industry by having a say directly into Brussels.