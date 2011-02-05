Super Flag Tag – the next generation in product protection from Checkpoint Systems

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Checkpoint Systems announce the launch of its new dual-purpose RF merchandise protection label – the Super Flag Tag.

The innovative, dual purpose, Super Flag Tag safeguards against theft and product tampering, enabling retailers and brands to protect a greater variety of products without obscuring messaging or impacting the planogram. There is no other label on the market that combines these benefits, enabling visible Source Tagging without obscuring legal wording or branding.

The tamper resistant tag wraps easily around the corners of boxes, sealing the opening and features a large surface area with a high-bond adhesive making it difficult to remove without visibly damaging the products packaging.

Equipped with the world’s smallest best performing RF label range with optional Black Lock logo, proven to reduce shrink by up to 50%, Checkpoint’s Super Flag Tag is ideal for protecting small, high-risk items such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical goods and other accessories from theft, while the clear label ensures barcodes and other key information are not obscured.

The new Super Flag Tag is available immediately.