Check Point Revolutionizes IoT Cyber Security

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announces a new IoT cyber security technology. Check Point is the first company to provide a consolidated security solution that hardens and protects the firmware of IoT devices and makes them secure against the most sophisticated attacks.

The technology is provided through the acquisition of Cymplify, a startup based in Tel Aviv. The new technology will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity architecture.

The proliferation of Internet-of-things (IoT) devices in Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Healthcare organizations, and their inherent security weaknesses, have created a security blind spot where cybercriminals launch 5th and 6th generation of cyber attacks to breach devices (IP camera surveillance), manipulate their operation (medical device infiltration) or even take over critical infrastructure (manufacturing plant) to generate colossal damage.

With the technology, it is now possible to take an IP camera, a Smart TV, an elevator controller or a medical device such as an infusion pump, and in a rapid manner, harden and protect it against advanced zero day attacks.