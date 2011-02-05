Sungard Availability Services Expands Operations in Luxembourg

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has acquired an additional workplace recovery centre in Luxembourg. The centre, previously operated by IBM, allows customers to continue normal business operations in the case of disruptions to their own offices, such as floods, fires, power outages or communication network failures. This will be Sungard AS’ second site in Luxembourg, building on the success of the existing facility which was opened in 2004.

Sungard AS will take charge of the building on 1st November 2018. Located at the Lux Tech Centre in the Contern area, around 11km from the existing Sungard AS recovery site in Munsbach, the new facility adds capacity and also provides a second, fully-redundant recovery option. Both sites will deliver the Sungard AS Global Work Area Recovery solution, providing complete consistency of service and the ability to seamlessly roll-back from one site to the other at the time of disaster.

Sungard AS plans to make additional investments in the new Contern facility to modernise the building and its IT systems. This will provide both additional capacity and resilience for existing Sungard AS Luxembourg customers and a straightforward transition for customers who already use the Contern site for disaster recovery.