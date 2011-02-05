SophosLabs Intelix is Now Available

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced the availability of SophosLabs Intelix, a cloud-based threat intelligence and analysis platform that enables developers to build more secure applications. With SophosLabs Intelix, developers can make API calls into the platform for turnkey cyberthreat expertise that assesses the risk of artifacts such as files, URLs and IP addresses. The platform continuously updates and collates petabytes of real-time and historical intelligence, including: telemetry from Sophos’ endpoint, network and mobile security solutions; data from honeypots and spam traps; 30 years of threat research; predictive insights from machine and deep learning models; and much more.

Through the use of secure RESTful APIs, developers can directly tap the platform with file submissions for static and dynamic analysis, queries on file hashes, URLs, IP addresses, and Android applications (APKs) to proactively answer questions like, “Is this file safe? What happens if I open or execute it?” or “Is this link safe? What happens if I call this URL?” SophosLabs Intelix is available through the AWS Marketplace and includes several free tier options, allowing developers to immediately access and start using the intelligence platform.

SophosLabs Intelix offers three key service features:

• Real-time Lookups: Enables quick classification of artifacts with direct access to the latest SophosLabs intelligence by querying file hashes, URLs, IPs, or Android application thumbprints. Reputation scores identify known bad and known good files, as well as those in the grey area

• Static File Analysis: Leverages multiple machine learning models, global reputation, deep file scanning, and more without needing to execute the file in real time

• Dynamic File Analysis: Provides dynamic file analysis and classification capabilities through execution and instrumentation of submitted files in sandboxes, utilizing the latest runtime detection techniques to reveal true behaviors of potential threats