Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Opinion

Smart TVs and digital assistants leaking sensitive user data to Netflix, Facebook and advertisers - Kaspersky comment

September 2019 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Analysis Team (GReAT) chez Kaspersky Lab

Following today’s news that Smart TVs and digital assistants are leaking sensitive data of users to Netflix, Facebook and advertisers, please find a comment below from David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, on the security issues surrounding connected devices and what must be done to overcome them.

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky, said: “With connected devices influencing all areas of our lives, from kitchen appliances to home-entertainment technology, the lack of consumer understanding about how their personal data is being managed is concerning. Today’s news that Smart TVs and digital assistants are leaking sensitive data to third-parties such as Netflix and Facebook will therefore come as a great surprise to many. The acquisition of this sensitive information has continued to raise some pressing questions: how far will it undermine consumer trust in these major technology companies and to what extent is this coming at the expense of consumer privacy? The Government must set standards that limit the power of large organisations to harvest personal information without the knowledge and consent of their customers, and establish security practices for IOT devices. It is crucial that people are made aware of the repercussions of having connected devices in their home, and have the option as to whether their data is shared or not.”




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 