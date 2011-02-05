Smart TVs and digital assistants leaking sensitive user data to Netflix, Facebook and advertisers - Kaspersky comment

September 2019 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Analysis Team (GReAT) chez Kaspersky Lab

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky, said: “With connected devices influencing all areas of our lives, from kitchen appliances to home-entertainment technology, the lack of consumer understanding about how their personal data is being managed is concerning. Today’s news that Smart TVs and digital assistants are leaking sensitive data to third-parties such as Netflix and Facebook will therefore come as a great surprise to many. The acquisition of this sensitive information has continued to raise some pressing questions: how far will it undermine consumer trust in these major technology companies and to what extent is this coming at the expense of consumer privacy? The Government must set standards that limit the power of large organisations to harvest personal information without the knowledge and consent of their customers, and establish security practices for IOT devices. It is crucial that people are made aware of the repercussions of having connected devices in their home, and have the option as to whether their data is shared or not.”