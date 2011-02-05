Smart Cities seem inevitable – but how smart is the cybersecurity protecting them?

November 2019 by David Emm, principal security researcher au sein de l’équipe du GReAT (Global Research & Analysis Team) chez Kaspersky Lab

The world is becoming ever more connected with each passing day. While smart devices within smart homes are now an accepted and ingrained part of society, the idea of smart cities remains a somewhat maverick concept, full of potential pitfalls which require extensive contingency plans – which are inevitable, and vital. Spend on smart cities is set to reach £1.1 tr by 2030 and in the not-so-distant-future we will live in cities and societies that are totally connected to the internet, with entire infrastructures dependent on remaining connected.

However, as we extend the reach of technology and connectivity, there will increasingly be cyber-risks to take into account. Cybercriminals will look to exploit the vulnerabilities smart cities possess, and with entire populations, government departments and huge businesses as the potential victims, the stakes are now much higher – as are the financial rewards. Large office blocks and public sector buildings, motorways and road networks could all potentially be brought to a standstill.

This byline will discuss the issues with smart cities, the awareness and training that is needed, as well as what else can be done to safely implement this technology into the infrastructure of our daily lives.