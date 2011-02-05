Security and Medical Hotspots for 2020 identified in Healix International Risk Map

November 2019 by Healix International

Healix International, the global travel risk management and international medical and security assistance provider, has plotted the hotspots for business travel in 2020 in its new Medical and Security Risk Map. Designed to provide employers with an easy reference guide to the areas of the world where extra planning and precautions should be taken when sending employees to work, the map provides separate ratings for Security and Medical risks.

“There are very few barriers these days to global business – and that means business people are travelling to more locations than ever”, explained Andrew Devereux, Associate Analyst at Healix International. “But alongside the opportunities that come with our globalised economy comes a need to apply ever more diligence to risk management for employees working abroad.

“As our 2020 Medical and Security Risk Map shows, there are some parts of the world that our experts have identified as presenting an EXTREME risk – where the security environment is hostile and healthcare facilities are extremely limited. And whilst the prevailing risks in most of these areas are probably not surprising, there’s still a need to ensure the right mitigation is being taken ahead of any employee travel or assignment overseas.

“What is interesting is some of the regions worldwide where there is a MODERATE or HIGH security or medical risk. Some of these locations might be assumed to be ‘safe’, but the reality is that health services could be limited, certainly compared to Western European expectations, or the security situation is unstable.

“We work with businesses operating around the world to help them understand the risks that their employees may face in different regions and provide the network of local medical and security risk experts to ensure that duty of care remains paramount.”