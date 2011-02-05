Shop Direct automates cyberattack detection with Vectra

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Vectra announced that Shop Direct, the United Kingdom’s second-largest pureplay digital retailer, selected the Cognito threat detection and response platform from Vectra to protect its ecommerce sites and enterprise operations and streamline security operations.

With over £1.9 billion in annual sales, Shop Direct brands include digital department stores Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, as well as luxury fashion retailer VeryExclusive.co.uk.

Once a catalogue company, Shop Direct has transformed into a pureplay digital retailer. Ensuring the trust of 4 million active customers and navigating regulatory mandates, such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires the company to actively mitigate cyber risks.

Automate security operations

Shop Direct relies on the Cognito automated threat detection platform from Vectra to speed-up incident response. As a security analyst in software, Cognito uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect hidden threats – from virtual workloads in data centres and the cloud to user and internet-of-things devices.

Vectra Cognito instantly prioritises the highest-risk threats, which enables the Shop Direct security team to respond faster to stop in-progress attacks and avert data loss. With Vectra Cognito, Tier-1 analysis that could take hours or days is complete in minutes, so an in-progress attack can be stopped faster.