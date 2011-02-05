Leading smartphone maker OPPO adopts Trustonic Secure Platform

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Device and application security specialist Trustonic today announces that its technology is now being integrated by the world’s fourth largest smartphone manufacturer, OPPO. Headquartered in China and with a significant international presence in over 20 countries, OPPO will use the Trustonic Secure Platform (TSP) to enhance the security and privacy of its devices, unlock security enhanced experiences on services such as Alipay and WeChat Pay and support Google’s increasingly demanding mandate for hardware security in devices to underpin Android versions M and above. TSP now secures 9 of the top 10 Android device makers’ smartphones and tablets.

TSP comprises TEE device security and a device-unique root of trust: Ensures device legitimacy, protects app code in execution, personal data at rest and in motion, and the interaction between users and peripherals

Already embedded in more than 1.5 billion devices, TSP, which includes the Trustonic Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)* offers hardware protection in the form of a secure operating system which is completely isolated from the device operating system. This makes it, and trusted applications residing in it, highly protected from software threats resident on the device and enables advanced device security, such as biometric authentication and secure PIN entry. A hardware-based Root of Trust is also embedded into the devices and ensures that a trusted identity is preserved within the device, preventing fraudulent use or cloning.

As highlighted by the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, “OPPO’s midrange, camera-focused R9s was a crucial model in China that helped it to see strong shipments in the market. OPPO’s growth has in fact been stronger outside of China with nearly a quarter of shipments from international markets. In the rest of Asia and to a smaller degree in the Middle East and Africa regions, its strong retail presence has helped it to grow further in its business.”

Last year, Trustonic became the first vendor globally to achieve Common Criteria security certification for a TEE device security product, paving the way for mass market delivery of trusted services on connected devices, and reached the milestone of having its hardware security deployed in over 1.5 billion devices.