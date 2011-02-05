ServiceNow Further Simplifies Work with Acquisition of FriendlyData

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire the technology of FriendlyData, which makes it easy for non-technical users to ask quantitative questions in plain English and get fast results through direct answers or data visualizations.

As ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for peopleTM, FriendlyData’s natural language query (NLQ) technology will help reduce the amount of time spent figuring out how to ask questions technically; rather, it allows users to just ask a question, and then use the freed up time to act on the answer. NLQ technology will be embedded into the interfaces of the Now Platform® and guide users to relevant and related Performance Analytics dashboards and reporting.

When used in the Now Platform, the technology will reduce some of the complexity that slows down work, including:

Outdated customer and employee work experiences that are not intuitive and easy to use like the ones people experience as consumers.

Inability to act due to reliance on time-consuming manual processes.

Burdens on business analysts and data engineers who can’t keep pace with the increasing volume of requests coming from non-technical users within their company.

ServiceNow plans to re-platform FriendlyData’s NLQ technology, extending the Now Platform’s intelligence capabilities by making NLQ interfaces available across ServiceNow applications for IT, Human Resources, Security Operations, Customer Service Management, partner products and for developers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to ServiceNow’s acquisition of FriendlyData. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding future product offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. These statements reflect the current beliefs of ServiceNow and are based on current information available to the company as of the date hereof. ServiceNow does not assume any obligation to update the forward looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. The forward looking statements in this press release are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the inability to assimilate or integrate FriendlyData’s technology into our platform; the inability to retain key employees of FriendlyData after the transaction closes; unanticipated expenses related to FriendlyData acquired technology; potential adverse tax consequences; disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources; and potential unknown liabilities associated with FriendlyData’s business.