Demisto Lands $43 Million Investment to Expand SOAR Industry Leadership

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Demisto announce the closing of a $43 million Series C funding round led by Greylock Partners. Demisto will leverage these funds to drive global go-to-market expansion, accelerate adoption and deployment of its industry-leading SOAR platform, and take SOAR well beyond Security Operations Center (SOC) use cases. Additional investors participating in this funding round include early investors Accel Partners, ClearSky Security and others, bringing total funding to date to $69 million.

Amidst fast-growing adoption of SOAR technologies, this latest investment underscores Demisto’s leadership in enabling security teams to automate incident response across disparate security environments. Demisto’s security orchestration and automation enables standardized, automated, and coordinated response across an organization’s security product stack. Playbooks powered by thousands of security actions make scalable, accelerated incident response a reality.

Growing SOAR Adoption Drives Demisto Momentum

Accelerated enterprise adoption: After 300% year-over-year customer growth in 2017, Demisto has already acquired more customers in the first half of 2018 than it did during the entirety of 2017. This customer base includes dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Demisto has tripled the size of its customer success team to meet the growth demand.

Industry recognition: Demisto was named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management.

Growing SOAR market: Gartner’s research into the SOAR market projects a rise in enterprise adoption from 1% in 2018 to 15% in 2020.1

Demisto’s Product Continues to Lead the Security Market

Demisto recently launched v4.0 of its product expanding the platform into advanced threat hunting, cloud security and more. New features, not available in any other SOAR product, include an Investigation Canvas that improves security analysts’ visualization of attack campaigns, and end-to-end automation of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud security processes and hundreds of other enhancements suggested by existing customers and partners.

Demisto Customer Quotes

Demisto Enterprise integrates with hundreds of security products and enables organizations to build playbooks for security operations and incident response scenarios. The solution has helped SOC teams reduce the number of alerts requiring human review by as much as 95 percent. Demisto Enterprise also solves the ever-growing problem of product fatigue – where analysts need to learn more and more products to mitigate threats throughout their infrastructure. By working in a platform that integrates with all major security products such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), network security, threat intelligence tools, and endpoint solutions, Demisto provides comprehensive and accelerated incident response.