SecureAuth + Core Security provides new authentication controls for Windows and Mac

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

SecureAuth Corp + Core Security announced the immediate availability of Login for Windows and Login for Mac, two new products that provide Adaptive and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for users logging into servers, desktops, and laptops.

The product releases extend SecureAuth + Core Security’s authentication leadership in three key ways:

• No other vendor offers Adaptive Access Control for operating system login, which allows organizations to implement risk-based authentication to improve security and usability

• Login for Windows and Login for Mac support a divergent and uniquely broad set of authentication methods, enabling organizations to use the right factors for each part of their user population

• The capabilities give rise to the category of Identity Security Automation – creating intelligent intersections between identity and security to accelerate cybersecurity

Adaptive authentication provides the highest level of identity security without negatively impacting the user as risk checks – such as device recognition, geo-location, and threat detection services – are done behind the scenes. Multi-factor authentication methods, including Push-to-Accept and SMS one-time-passcodes, are required only if risks are detected.

Passwordless for Laptops, Desktops, and Servers

The first releases of Login for Windows and Login for Mac continue SecureAuth + Core Security’s vision of a completely passwordless enterprise. A subsequent release will extend SecureAuth + Core Security’s existing passwordless capabilities to cover all versions of Windows in common use in enterprises today as well as Mac OS systems.