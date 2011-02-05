BeyondTrust Partners with Thales

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced its partnership with Thales to integrate the BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management(PAM) solutions with Thales nShield hardware security modules (HSMs). The overall joint solution delivers a new comprehensive approach to security, protecting privileged credentials.

BeyondTrust’s PowerBroker Password Safe continues to deliver automated password and session management, secure access control, auditing, alerting, and recording for privileged accounts. The integration with nShield HSMs gives customers comprehensive security and management of the encryption keys used to protect passwords and cryptographic processing of stored credentials. The combined technology delivers a hardened FIPS 140-2 solution.