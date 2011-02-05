Secure Robotic Process Automation Solution to Complement Its Innovative R&D Services

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bittium launches a secure Robotic Process Automation Solution to complement its innovative R&D Services. This solution is based on Bittium’s own secure platform. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a method for streamlining business processes by automating laborious manual tasks, which are time-consuming, repetitive and prone to errors. Bittium’s extensive experience in product development, including software development and test automation, has accelerated the service development; and the company has been leveraging RPA internally already for couple of years from product development to financial management.

Computer software, known as a bot, is programmed to mimic human work. Automating different workflows reduces human errors, improves quality, and allows employees to focus on more meaningful and challenging tasks instead of routine work. Bittium’s RPA solution is scalable and easily integrated to existing systems. The existing process can be documented in close cooperation with the customer, for example by capturing it on video. The Bot is created based on the process and installed for execution by using Bittium’s RPA solution. If needed, process improvement actions can be run in parallel with Bot development. Bittium’s RPA solution has been developed using secure policies from the security architecture level to single bot development. Network and data traffic is secured by standard-based Bittium SafeMove® VPN software.

Bittium’s RPA Solutions complement our R&D services by significantly improving our customer’s operational quality due to minimization of human errors in R&D processes. “We have been developing our expertise in RPA for a long time and achieved excellent results by improving profitability and efficiency in our own projects and support functions. Now we are ready to bring these benefits to our customers as well”, says Tuomo Nivala, Director of Telecom Solutions at Bittium.