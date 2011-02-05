Secure I.T. Environments Hands Over New Glan Clwyd Hospital Data Centre

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced today the completion of a new 41m² secondary data centre at the Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital, part of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), the largest health organisation in Wales, providing a full range of primary, community, mental health and acute hospital services for around 676,000 people.

The hospital is currently undergoing a major redevelopment programme to generally modernise its existing buildings. This work included the need to establish a new energy efficient secondary data centre within the hospital building. Working in close conjunction with the onsite redevelopment principal contractor Laing O’Rourke, Secure I.T. Environments designed, supplied and installed this new facility.

Sion Jones, Head of Information & Communication Technology for the Health Board said of the project “With an ever increasing reliance on ICT underpinning the Health Board’s wide-ranging clinical and business activity, it is strategically essential that we maintain fit-for-purpose data centre facilities to host the many and varied systems that exist in a modern NHS ICT infrastructure. From procurement through to completion, SITE proved to be an excellent partner, working closely at every stage with our lead engineers. Having dealt with many ICT suppliers over the years, working with SITE revealed a refreshing experience and approach to customer satisfaction and equally, pride in what they deliver.”

The new data centre has been designed to meet the Class 2 requirements defined in BSEN 50600, parts one and two. The room comprises 16 x 19” cabinets, raised access flooring, overhead busbar power supply system, Novec fire suppression and VESDA detection system, DCiM environmental monitoring of the room and infrastructure, access control and CCTV. Cooling and environmental controls are achieved through a chilled water system with a capacity of 160Kw. Secondary piping supports additional chillers to achieve a Class 4 rated system. N+1 in-row air conditioning was installed in a hot aisle containment configuration.

UPS systems and batteries were installed in a separate nearby room, derived from separate A&B power supply streams, to ensure the resilience and redundancy necessary in hospital environments, where systems must be always available, to ensure patients are not put at risk.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added “Hospital projects have become a speciality for Secure I.T. Environments over the years, yet each presents its own challenges. Our expert team was able to work closely with the hospital and primary contractor to ensure the data centre was delivered on time and in budget. We are thrilled to have also been awarded the maintenance contract for the new data centre, recognising our commitment to excellent service and value.”