Video surveillance brought up to date at iconic West Midlands site

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Built for Dunlop Rubber, Fort Dunlop became the tyre-maker’s flagship production facility and at one time was the world’s largest factory, employing 3,200 workers. After production stopped in the 1980s, the building lay derelict before being redeveloped into 360,000 square feet of office and retail space, also now with an adjoining hotel.

Much of the site’s previous video surveillance system was installed during the refurbishment in 2006, but with advances in modern technology, it was felt that the current system was no longer meeting basic requirements. An external consultant assessed the site and put forward plans for an upgrade. Bromsgrove-based Champion Security Installations won the bid for the upgrade project.

Installed over two phases, the design consists of a total of 96 static and PTZ cameras from Full HD to 4K resolutions. Cameras include the 12MP panoramic internal IPC-EBW81230 fisheye camera, which uses H.265/H.264 triple-stream encoding, and the external panoramic IPC-PDBW8802 dome camera, with four 2-Megapixel progressive scan CMOS sensors and day/night functionality. Images are managed and recorder by a 128-channel, ultra 4K NVR616 network video recorder.

“Having undertaken a full review of the security systems at Fort Dunlop, it became clear that a replacement CCTV system was required to ensure protection of the staff, visitors and building,” said a spokesperson from Savills. “Three different options were presented by contractors, but it quickly became clear that the Dahua system presented by Champion Security met our brief. The system installed has changed the way we monitor and protect our asset, and its ease of use has been a revelation to our site staff.”

A spokesperson from Champion Security Installations added, “We have worked with the management of Fort Dunlop for a number of years now, so we designed the new IP CCTV system in consultation with them. The aim was to meet all of the different security, health and safety criteria, as well as ensure ease of use for the operators. Having installed Dahua equipment at a number of sites, we invited them to assist with the design of the Fort Dunlop system using a number of their new products. Working in conjunction with Dahua and Oprema Ltd, the project was delivered on time and within budget.”