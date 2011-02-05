Seasoned Silicon Valley Executive Joins Mobileum

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

World-leading mobile roaming company, Mobileum Inc today announced the appointment of Sebastiano Tevarotto as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With a 35-year track record of success within technology companies, Tevarotto brings a wealth of experience of driving and sustaining high-growth and profitability for both large and small businesses.

After a 25-year career with Hewlett Packard, including leading the company’s Global Telco & Media business, Tevarotto has taken on leadership roles with Imagine Communications, Wanova, VMWare and Elastifile. He also serves on the board of directors of fast-growing Silicon Valley firms including HyperFair and Minerva Networks.

Announcing the appointment, Mobileum CEO Bobby Srinivasan said that Tevarotto’s experience within technology, software and SaaS businesses will be instrumental to supporting the company’s ambitions across the full spectrum of its roaming, network security and counter-fraud software solutions.

evarotto’s responsibilities will include achieving excellence in all customer interactions via the sales, marketing and customer success organizations. Based at Mobileum’s Cupertino, California HQ, he will also lead the company’s security business unit.