Scality Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2018 Vendor Assessment

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

“We’re proud of our leadership in object-based storage, and of the fact that IDC is recognizing that leadership in both capabilities and strategies,” said Jerome Lecat, Scality’s CEO. “We take a long view, and we do see the value of a broad-based strategy to give data owners what they need to derive the optimal value from their data. That means solid object-based storage capabilities, with native file capabilities to broaden the utility, and multi-cloud support, so that customers can leverage storage and compute resources across the broad range of options with no data lock-in.”