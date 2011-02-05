Satatya MIDR20FL28CWP is launched
July 2018 by Marc Jacob
Matrix project series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor and higher MTF lens to offer unmatched image quality especially during the low light conditions.
Powered by True WDR algorithm, these cameras offer consistent image quality even in highly varying lighting conditions. Built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. ensure real-time security. Moreover, H.265 compression and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.
Features:
The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor
Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images at 0.08lux
High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology
Save Up to 50% Of Storage Space
Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db
Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions
Capture More - Wider Field of View
Eliminate Blind Spots with 113ᵒ View
Versatility - Adaptive Streaming
Record More Frames During Motion, Less During No Motion
Analytics- Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire
Certification- BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10
