Satatya MIDR20FL28CWP is launched

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix project series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor and higher MTF lens to offer unmatched image quality especially during the low light conditions.

Powered by True WDR algorithm, these cameras offer consistent image quality even in highly varying lighting conditions. Built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. ensure real-time security. Moreover, H.265 compression and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.

Features:

The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor

Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images at 0.08lux

High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology

Save Up to 50% Of Storage Space

Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db

Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions

Capture More - Wider Field of View

Eliminate Blind Spots with 113ᵒ View

Versatility - Adaptive Streaming

Record More Frames During Motion, Less During No Motion

Analytics- Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire

Certification- BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10