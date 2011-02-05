Link11 Launches in UK with Innovative DDoS Protection Solutions

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Link11 has announced the launch of its innovative security solutions in the UK, with plans to quickly grow with the appointment of key channel partners.

Link11´s cloud-native DDoS protection solution is fully automated, utilizing AI & machine learning to ensure fast and accurate recognition of malicious traffic, delivering the quickest time to mitigate (TTM) available in the market. In addition, Link11’s Cloud Security Platform provides Secure DNS, Web Application Firewalling, CDN and IP Transit services to safeguard enterprises’ IT infrastructure and critical applications.

According to Link11’s 2018 Q1 DDoS report, organizations are facing on average 160 attacks per day, an increase of 10% compared to Q4 2017. The company says this gives channel partners a great opportunity to add value to both new and existing customer deployments, by providing complementary solutions to strengthen their security infrastructures. Link11 estimates the UK addressable market for DDoS mitigation is £103 million in 2018, rising to £195 million by 2021, highlighting the fast-growing demand for DDoS protection.

The company’s UK and Ireland operation is headed by Aatish Pattni, who joined from Check Point where he was Head of Threat Prevention Northern Europe. Pattni will be responsible for driving the UK sales effort and growing Link11’s channel.

The company’s channel programme features four tiers (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze) offering partners a range of incentives including investment for marketing and lead generation activity. The programme is also heavily focused on margin protection and developing recurring revenues for partners. Link11 solutions are available as a resell, fully-managed service or hosted offering, to suit the needs of any partner.