SPi Global acquires Scope e-Knowledge Center

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

SPi Global announced it has completed the transaction for the acquisition of Scope e-Knowledge Center, a provider of specialized knowledge services for publishers and information providers.

Scope is a specialize knowledge services company providing content and data enrichment solutions to publishers, information providers, and professional societies across the world, catering to the requirements of more than 100 clients for over three decades now since it was established in 1987. Powered by cutting-edge technology for data discovery, it has built a strong brand name in the areas of taxonomy and ontology, abstracting, indexing, health science solutions and database services. These services are delivered by a talented pool of 1,100 plus specialists located out of its delivery centers in Chennai and Salem, India.




