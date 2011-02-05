Datrium Appoints Tim Page as Chief Executive Officer

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Datrium’s next stage of growth will tap Page’s leadership and experience from Sprinklr, a cloud service for enterprises, where he served as COO. Prior to his tenure at Sprinklr, Page was also the COO and a founding member of VCE, where he created the Converged Infrastructure market and sustained a $3bn run-rate in just six years. Page will replace co-founder Brian Biles in the CEO role. Biles will continue to serve the company as Chief Product Officer.

The company’s early success comes in large part from the breakthrough capabilities associated with its award-winning Datrium DVX, a single converged data lifecycle platform for hybrid clouds. Datrium’s new breed of convergence has proven itself to be a gamechanger for customers that include the likes of a global consumer products company and technology powerhouses Siemens, Zeon Chemical, BioMarin, VPay and the US Department of Defense.

In recent months, Datrium has also enjoyed substantial channel growth fuelled by strategic relationships with technology partners including Dell, Oracle, RedHat, and Citrix. In January, the company also began its global expansion with the opening of offices in Japan and Canada.