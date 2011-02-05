SOC 2 Compliance Achieved by Lacework

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® has received Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type II Certification, which provides independent validation that Lacework security controls comply with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria. The certification demonstrates Lacework’s unremitting commitment to the most rigorous security standards for its own operations and handling of customer data.

The SOC 2 examination was conducted according to attestation standards developed and managed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and provides detailed information related to, and assurance of, an entity’s controls surrounding the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users’ data and the confidentiality of the data processed by these systems.

Lacework was able to implement the required guidelines in an exceedingly short time frame due mostly to the company’s advanced internal IT infrastructure, and because it was able to rely on the Lacework product to identify and validate SOC 2 specifics. “Lacework is optimized for continuous compliance, so we are able to quickly identify any issues within our own environment,” said Dan Hubbard, Chief Product Officer. “This enables us to identify issues quickly and immediately apply the necessary requirements to meet the needs of SOC 2.”

Lacework customers, prospects, and partners can receive a copy of the SOC 2 report upon request.