Blueliv named ‘Threat Intelligence Company of the Year’ in Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards 2018

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Blueliv announced that it won the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for ‘Threat Intelligence Company of the Year 2018.’

All entries were judged by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry. The mission of the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of cybersecurity companies, technologies and products.

Blueliv believes the fight against cybercrime is a collaborative effort, and works together with its customers and partners to configure modular threat intelligence solutions adapted to their needs, all backed up by a world-class analyst team. The company delivers threat intelligence and practical guidance to help security teams of all sizes access relevant information, implement its value and improve their security posture.

Socializing cybersecurity means encouraging parity and fighting cybercrime collaboratively. This approach has boosted Blueliv’s Strategic Partnership Program, used by VARs and MSSPs around the world, and the Threat Exchange Network, a growing, free community of cybersecurity professionals, academics and law enforcement agents sharing intelligence. Blueliv has a presence at a number of industry events and will shortly be at ITSA 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.




