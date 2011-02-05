Rubrik Announces Alta 4.2 Release

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rubrik announced the release of Alta 4.2, the latest advancement in its Cloud Data Management platform. With Alta 4.2, Rubrik reinforces its position as a single control plane for the enterprise hybrid cloud, with further support for private cloud, public cloud, and traditional data center workloads. Rubrik users now have the ability to protect a broad set of cloud-native AWS EC2 workloads and traditional enterprise platforms like AIX and Solaris with the same data management software, helping organizations bridge the gap between existing and future infrastructures.

Most enterprises are interested in developing a hybrid cloud computing strategy to exploit the benefits of public cloud infrastructure as a service/platform as a service (IaaS/PaaS) for better elasticity, agility and overall operational efficiency. According to polling results from Gartner’s Data Center Infrastructure & Operations Management Summit, 32% of IT leaders reported that developing a private/public/hybrid cloud strategy is the largest data center (DC) challenge they face.¹ Enterprises adopting the hybrid cloud look for flexibility to easily migrate workloads across environments based upon economic or business requirements.

As enterprises deploy new, cloud-native applications for AI, real-time-analytics, IoT, and other use cases, Rubrik offers Amazon Web Services EC2-native backup and lifecycle management to protect those applications in the cloud. Whether you deploy Rubrik in a data center or on AWS, Rubrik Cloud Data Management can now index, catalog, and protect any application running on Amazon EC2. Using AWS’s API-based functionality, Rubrik simplifies the backup and recovery process, making it possible to run everything on the cloud – production applications, source data, backup and recovery software, and archival storage.

Building on the multi-cloud foundation of prior Alta releases, Rubrik Alta 4.2 integrates with vCloud Director, VMware’s popular platform for creating an elastic private cloud environment. For managed service providers (MSPs) and large enterprises with multiple co-hosted tenant users, Rubrik also offers its Envoy service to simplify and accelerate self-service. Envoy represents a service provider’s Rubrik cluster in a tenant network, making it easy for end-users to customize their backup services in a flexible, shared-everything private cloud. This helps every organization – from small MSPs to large, complex IT departments – to provide backup-as-a-service.

The hybrid cloud also promises to bridge the gap between long-lived traditional data center applications and the new infrastructure of the future. To this point, Rubrik Alta 4.2 protects both IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris within the core product, offering enterprise operations teams the same suite of data management tools that they use for other physical, virtualized, and cloud-based workloads. Organizations can begin moving some of these workloads into the cloud in a matter of hours. And for larger enterprises that have adopted Rubrik, supporting proprietary operating systems will make it easier to standardize on the Rubrik platform.

¹ Source: Gartner, Inc. “Will Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Offerings Improve or Impair Enterprise Resilience?” Julia Palmer and Mark Thomas Jaggers, May 4, 2018.