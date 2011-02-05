COSEC DOOR FMX : Door Controller with Multispectral Fingerprint Sensor

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

In the fast-paced evolution of technology, organizations have started adapting the biometric application systems for access control and time-attendance. Compared to the traditional biometric readers scanning a single layer of skin, multispectral biometric attendance system employs multi-layered reading.

Matrix COSEC DOOR FMX is a high performance door controller with multispectral sensor technology. It reads surface as well as the subsurface of a finger producing more accurate image even when the finger surface features are distorted or difficult to read due to dirt, usage, age or environment. Powered by a high-speed processor and live finger detection algorithm, DOOR FMX is specifically engineered for high security applications including Defense, Airports, R&D Labs, Banks and industries such as Education, Mining, Construction and Heavy Manufacturing for their Access Control and Time-Attendance needs.

Features:

Multispectral Sensor with Fingerprint Detection

• Supports Fingerprint, RFID Card and PIN

• Interactive GUI with 4.3’’ TFT Capacitive Touch Screen

• 5,00,000 Transactions and 50,000 Users

• PoE, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 3G/4G

• Seamless Integration with Third Party Devices