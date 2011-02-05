Royal Air Force Selects SecureCloud+ for Team Tempest Network Collaboration

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

SecureCloud+, a trusted provider of next-generation secure information systems to government and defence, has been contracted by the Royal Air Force to deliver network collaboration services for Team Tempest.

The Tempest programme brings together the UK’s world leading industry and sovereign capabilities across four key technology areas for combat air systems. The four technology areas are advanced combat air systems and integration (BAE Systems); advanced power and propulsion systems (Rolls-Royce); advanced sensors, electronics and avionics (Leonardo) and advanced weapon systems (MBDA), all of which have joined with the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office to form Team Tempest.

Air Commodore Linc Taylor: “This is a critical programme that will deliver huge value for UK military defence capabilities. We have a long history of delivering world-class combat systems through collaboration with our best industries; this capability offers us the ability to fundamentally change the way we work and share information within and across our teams.”

Peter Williamson, founder and CEO of SecureCloud+, said: “We have a proven track record of delivering defence contracts on time and on budget using modern technologies to promote better communications. Our innovation and agility are critical components to rapidly build and develop greater collaboration.