Rosenberger OSI receives GOLD at the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards 2019

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI), manufacturer of innovative fiber optic cabling infrastructures in Europe, announces that the Identification Patch Cord (IDP) has been recognized as one of the best in the industry at the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards 2019. The high-calibre external jury consisted of cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with many years of professional experience.

Rosenberger OSI received the GOLD Award for the development of the Identification Patch Cord (IDP).

The Identification Patch Cord (IDP) simplifies the manual patching of patch cords in distributors while preventing the wrong patch cord from being pulled. Thanks to an external light source, which is simply plugged onto the connector at one end of a patch cable to be patched, its other end can be unmistakably and reliably identified. The solution can be easily applied by a single person during operation. Active electrical or optical components are not used, which makes retrofitting existing fiber optic cabling in data centers simple and cost-effective.

The Innovators Awards are evaluated according to the following criteria:

• Innovation

• Value for the user

• Sustainability

• Collaboration

• Impact