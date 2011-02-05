Checkpoint puts collaboration at heart of Source Tagging programme

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

The retail industry is constantly evolving, with a fast-paced environment that requires retailers to quickly respond to changes in the market, while delivering a consistent service that inspires customer loyalty – all in a bid to maintain healthy margins and revenue in what is an increasingly competitive landscape.

Helping retailers to drive efficiency and capitalise on new labelling innovations, Checkpoint Systems’ source tagging programme, which celebrates more than 25 years since its inception in 1994 for the American drug store chains, Eckerd Drug Stores and Rite Aid, puts a framework for collaboration at its heart. Working with more than 45 per cent of the top-50 global retailers , Checkpoint’s programme has successfully enabled more than 75,000 items to arrive in store, shelf-ready .

The mutual benefits for both the retailer and manufacturer are widely known – from open merchandising and reduced out-of-stocks to the improved appearance of products on shop shelves. However, by introducing an on-going partnership both retailers and manufacturers can weld even more advantages across the supply chain. Moreover, as product introductions become more frequent, treating source tagging as an ongoing programme and not a one-off service is critical.

For example, in the dynamic consumer goods market, both manufacturers and retailers need to anticipate the most popular products in-store and high-risk SKUs. A source tagging programme that focuses on collaboration delivers a continuous, consistent process that helps to identify high-loss SKUs, evaluate tagging placement options in response to packaging and branding changes, and aids frequent compliance audits while delivering the most valuable brand protection possible.

By partnering with a respected Source Tagging partner, like Checkpoint Systems, retailers can also leverage the latest technological innovations and create a clear path to RFID giving both retailers and manufacturers the competitive advantage. For example:

• Protecting merchandise against counterfeit items

• Implementing category-specific labels to protect and extend the life of merchandise, e.g. fresh foods

• Tracking products to reduce the impact of supply chain fraud

• Protecting the retailer and wider supply chain against theft