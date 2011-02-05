Robin announced that Radhesh Menon has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Robin, the provider of the industry Hyper-converged Kubernetes platform, announced that Radhesh Menon has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to drive global market success.

Radhesh joins Robin from Red Hat, where he built their OpenStack business from the ground-up, driving adoption from 0 to over 500 customers and establishing Red Hat OpenStack Platform as the market leader. Prior to that, Radhesh served at Microsoft, where he helped drive market success for a number of enterprise products including Azure, HyperV/System Center, Windows Server and Exchange Server. He also formed and led the worldwide marketing team for the $250 million HP-Microsoft Infrastructure-to-Applications initiative.

Radhesh will be applying his vision, passion and experience to drive market success for Robin as it scales its Hyper-converged Kubernetes Platform business.