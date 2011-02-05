Riverbed® announced the latest release of Riverbed SteelCentral

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed® announced the latest release of Riverbed SteelCentral that redefines the application performance management (APM) market with the industry’s first unified APM and end-user experience monitoring solution. This approach enables organizations to monitor the digital experience for all applications, and capture every application transaction at a level of depth and quality that is essential for today’s digital business. With this SteelCentral release, Riverbed is also introducing powerful AI-based business analytics that provide meaningful insights for the business, as well as new integration between SteelCentral and Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi access points. Riverbed SteelCentral is the only end-to-end solution that blends device-based end user experience, infrastructure, application, and network monitoring to enable customers to holistically manage the users’ digital experience.

This SteelCentral release is well aligned to address emerging enterprise needs and in a recent Riverbed survey of business decision makers, nearly all respondents agreed (99%) that visibility across a customer’s digital experience is critical to their business. In addition, 77% said it was critical to invest in improving the digital experience for users or customers in the next 12-months.

First Unified APM and End User Experience Monitoring Solution

With this release, SteelCentral delivers the first unified APM and End User Experience Monitoring solution that supports a true enterprise view. SteelCentral enables enterprises to monitor the digital experience of every user, every app in the portfolio, troubleshoot every transaction executed and analyze the business impact of poor performance to isolate and resolve problems faster while optimizing app and digital performance. It is critical that companies have digital experience management capabilities in place so that they can truly measure the digital experience.

The unified solution introduces a single license for end user devices and applications, and is a SaaS offering. This dramatically simplifies procurement, deployment and data collection by enabling companies to quickly and flexibly deploy across applications and end user devices to monitor potential changes in performance for critical transformation initiatives like cloud migration, data center consolidation or office expansion. It is available from Riverbed, the Riverbed partner community and the ServiceNow Store.

Unparalleled Scale for Digital Business

SteelCentral has also significantly enhanced its industry leading scalability with a new management clustered architecture that enables companies to keep pace with the challenges of managing modern application architectures. Other APM vendors make a trade-off between data quality and scale – sampling transactions and sacrificing metadata or depth in the call stack in order to support large environments. This leaves significant user experience and application performance blind spots, making it impossible to manage and optimize every user’s experience and deliver customer intimacy. SteelCentral’s auto-tuning and data compression mechanisms, along with our new clustered architecture, help to solve this big-data problem. A single analysis server can now support tens of thousands of agents, enabling our customers to monitor and manage billions of transactions per day.

AI-Powered Big Data Business Analytics

SteelCentral is also introducing AI-based visualizations that put the data richness to work for the business. Traditional APM tools were not built to cope with the massive data volume, high transaction velocity and highly varied data that are generated by today’s digital business. With this release, Riverbed leverages its "big transaction data" alongside state-of-the-art data science concepts that enhances the ability for users to diagnose transaction trends over time. This release introduces an innovative “Prism” report which looks longitudinally at the conversion funnel for a business transaction flow. This view allows users to visually examine trends over time, spot issues and then proactively resolve related problems.

Integration with Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi

Finally, this release enables customers deploying Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions to ensure they deliver an excellent digital experience to their end users leveraging these wireless access points. A bi-directional integration between Xirrus Wi-Fi and SteelCentral enables IT to rapidly identify and resolve end user issues caused by poor signal strength or device performance.