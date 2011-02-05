ManageEngine Delivers End-to-End Hybrid IT Operations Management

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it is providing end-to-end IT operations management for hybrid environments by adding storage monitoring capabilities to OpManager, its unified IT monitoring software. When combined with the company’s application performance software, Applications Manager, OpManager offers end-to-end visibility that allows network administrators to monitor the performance of their entire IT operations — including network, storage, application and cloud environments — all from a single console. The company has also added maps of performance data from both OpManager and Applications Manager to provide a complete, unified picture of an enterprise’s entire IT infrastructure. Both new features help in addressing the challenges faced during the transition to a hybrid IT environment.

Hybrid IT Adoption and Its Challenges

More businesses are moving their legacy applications — and the parts of their IT infrastructure that are not business-critical or data-sensitive — to the cloud for its flexibility and reduced application hosting costs. Although Gartner estimates the worldwide public cloud revenue to grow 21.4 percent in 2018 , many companies are still keeping their business-critical services on-premises to more readily comply with data security regulations. Adopting a hybrid IT environment forces businesses to deal with complex management demands, such as adding to the toolset they already use to manage their on-premises infrastructure. Additionally, these tools often lead to data silos, increasing the time it takes to troubleshoot and find the root cause of an issue.

Addressing the Challenges of Hybrid IT

The integration between ManageEngine’s OpManager and Applications Manager bridges the gap between on-premises and cloud infrastructure, combining to create a solution that can monitor networks, servers, storage, and on-premises and cloud applications. This solution allows network administrators to monitor over 1,000 device vendors, more than 100 applications, and both on-premises and cloud IT environments, all from a single console. This single-console approach helps reduce the complexity of monitoring siloed data and allows IT teams to visualize the performance of their hybrid IT environment so they can act immediately when an issue arises. It also reduces the time taken to both identify and troubleshoot the root cause of an issue.

Release Updates for Hybrid IT Monitoring

• Monitor multi-vendor storage devices for availability, CPU, disk performance and more with OpManager to proactively identify storage issues and prevent disk failure.

• View performance data from OpManager and Applications Manager on one screen and create logical connections between network servers, storage devices, and applications. Consolidated Business View maps help to better visualize IT infrastructure and locate performance degradation issues faster.

• Monitor the health status and performance counters of Azure VMs and Office 365 applications, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and Skype for Business Online, using Applications Manager. For more visibility into cloud environments, Applications Manager also now offers Amazon SNS monitoring and Azure storage monitoring for Azure-hosted storage resources.

ManageEngine is constantly fine-tuning its products to match current technology needs and address the challenges faced by IT professionals. These efforts have been substantiated by Gartner’s recognition of ManageEngine (OpManager and Applications Manager) as a Niche Player in its Magic Quadrants for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) and Applications Performance Monitoring (APM), respectively.

To continue addressing the challenges of hybrid IT management, ManageEngine plans to add performance monitoring for wireless devices to OpManager as well as Azure SQL server monitoring and Dynamics 365 monitoring in upcoming releases of Applications Manager. ManageEngine also plans to provide deeper analytics and improved root cause analysis by investing in machine learning capabilities, including adaptive thresholds, automatic rejection of configuration changes based on previous patterns, and router and switch upgrades based on load volume.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.