Renesas to Acquire Integrated Device Technology

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Integrated Device Technology, Inc., announced they have signed a definitive agreement under which Renesas will acquire IDT for US$49.00 per share in an all-cash transaction representing an equity value of approximately US$6.7 billion (approximately 733.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the dollar). The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2019, following approvals by IDT shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities.

Since 2016, Renesas has been executing its growth strategy to thrive in the global marketplace and become a global leading embedded solution provider. As part of this initiative, Renesas is working to expand its analog solution lineup and to strengthen its kit solution offerings that combine its microcontrollers (MCUs), system-on-chips (SoCs) and analog products. These efforts will be underpinned by revenue growth in its focus domains: automotive segment, which is expected to see tremendous growth with autonomous driving and EV/HEV; industrial and infrastructure segments, which are expected to advance with Industry 4.0 and 5G (fifth-generation) wireless communications, as well as the fast-growing IoT segment. Renesas views accretive acquisitions as key enablers in achieving this growth strategy to deliver further incremental growth. The completion of the Intersil Corporation acquisition in February 2017 enabled Renesas to add industry-leading power management and precision analog capabilities to its product portfolio. Renesas is capitalizing on the exciting opportunities in its focus business segments by offering combined solutions. The transaction announced today further accelerates Renesas’ growth strategy, bringing substantial strategic and financial benefits.

The acquisition will provide Renesas with access to a vast array of robust analog mixed-signal capabilities in embedded systems, including RF, advanced timing, memory interface & power management, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors. The combination of these product lines with Renesas’ advanced MCUs and SoCs and power management ICs enables Renesas to offer comprehensive solutions that support the increasing demand of high data processing performance. The enriched solution offerings will bring optimal systems from external sensors through analog front-end to processors and interfaces.

IDT’s analog mixed-signal products for data sensing, storage and interconnect are key devices that support the growth of data economy. Acquisition of these products enables Renesas to extend its reach to fast-growing data economy-related applications including data center and communication infrastructure, and to strengthen its presence in the industrial and automotive segments.

The Intersil acquisition brought diverse talent and management capabilities to accelerate Renesas’ global operations. The transaction announced today extends this effort and will provide Renesas with further proficiency to execute global strategy.

Renesas anticipates near- and long-term revenue growth from expanded opportunities and access to fast-growing industries, and cost savings from a greater scale business platform to bring innovation and improvements with an expected financial impact of approximately over US$250 million (non-GAAP operating income per year on a run rate basis). The transaction is expected to be accretive to Renesas’ non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately 1.6%pts and 18% (Note), respectively, immediately after closing.

IDT shares are to be acquired at a price of US$49.00 per share, for a total equity value of approximately US$6.7 billion (approximately ¥733.0 billion at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the dollar). Renesas plans to finance the transaction with cash reserves and approximately 679.0 billion yen of bank loans. Renesas does not intend to raise equity financing for this transaction.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Mizuho Securities acted as financial advisors to Renesas; Morrison & Foerster LLP, and Covington & Burling LLP and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu acted as Renesas’ legal counsel. J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to IDT; Latham & Watkins LLP acted as IDT’s legal counsel.