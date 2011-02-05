Renesas Electronics to Accelerate Intelligent and Secure IoT Device Development with Microsoft Azure RTOS and a Range of Other Azure IoT Building Blocks

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the ability to simplify the device-to-cloud experience for IoT developers. Renesas’ extensive secure embedded design experience will be combined with easy and seamless out-of-the-box support for Microsoft Azure RTOS across Renesas’ microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) portfolio.

This collaboration will help deliver a complete chip-to-cloud IoT solution based on Renesas’ intelligent and secure devices and Microsoft Azure IoT building blocks including Azure RTOS, Azure IoT device SDK for C, IoT Plug and Play, IoT Central and IoT Hub.

One of the most deployed RTOS worldwide for MCU-based devices, Azure RTOS (formerly ThreadX RTOS) is currently integrated with the Renesas Synergy™ Software Package (SSP). This new effort expands Azure RTOS to the broader set of Renesas MCU (RA and RX) and MPU (RZ/A) product lines, starting with out-of-the-box integration into the new Renesas RA Flexible Software Package (FSP).