maincubes Expands its European Presence With a New Carbon-Neutral Data Center in Frankfurt, Germany

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

maincubes is expanding its European network of highly available data centers: In addition to its current data centers in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, the data center operator has planned a new data center in the Frankfurt Rhine-Main area, maincubes FRA02, which will focus on sustainability in particular. Approximately 8,500 square meters of colocation white space are to be built on five floors – with carbon-neutral operations and specific offerings providing customers with a highly secured and climate-friendly home for their ICT infrastructures.

More and more companies are opting for colocation and are thus looking for a strategically central region such as the Frankfurt Rhine-Main area in Germany, stated maincubes. Here, they would benefit from direct access to the world’s largest Internet hub, DE-CIX. With the new FRA02 data center, maincubes continues its expansion across Europe and at the same time sets an example for sustainable customer orientation.

Sustainability Combined with Individuality

The planned FRA02 data center is set to create new standards, particularly in terms of climate protection and customer requirements. With its state-of-the-art architecture, materials and technologies, maincubes offers 100% carbon-neutral operation thus contributing significantly to climate protection in the IT sector. The modular design of the FRA02 data center offers customers maximum flexibility in the desired power and climate control. Moreover, the rooms are adapted to customer requirements, giving companies the opportunity to design their colocation environment according to their individual needs. maincubes can thus guarantee efficient cost allocation. In return, customers would benefit from significant savings.

Future-proof technology for stable operation

In order to create a high-performance infrastructure, maincubes is currently planning to use state-of-the-art technology and room-specific cooling concepts with FRA02. The data center will achieve a PUE ratio of well below 1.3, thus ensuring a climate-friendly power efficiency that is considerably higher than the average for data centers. In addition, maincubes offers a multiple, redundant carrier connection for optimal connectivity at FRA02 and its other data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. These factors, combined with the highest security requirements, the use of innovative technology and comprehensive certification according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, guarantees customers a 100% SLA availability for FRA02.

Designing Infrastructures for Tomorrow

The expansion is to be implemented in several phases in order to ensure smooth operation and to provide the planned infrastructure with a high standard of quality. "We concentrate on further development. The aim is to establish a European data center network with a focus on sustainability and customer orientation – FRA02 takes an important step towards this future orientation," says Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes. "Our customers value security and data protection highly, and we, as a German data center operator, comply with them 100 percent. Moreover, by building the secureexchange® platform, our customers can use IoT, security, connectivity and cloud services and benefit from our eco-system. Our success proves us right: Our existing customers are very satisfied and we are constantly gaining new clients.”