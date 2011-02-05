Rambus Unveils Vaultify Trade for Secure Transaction and Storage of Crypto Assets on Blockchain

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ushering in a new level of security for blockchain implementations, Rambus Inc. announced the availability of Vaultify Trade. The platform enables the secure storage and transfer of crypto and digital assets using proven, bank-grade, field-deployed tokenization and encryption technology. Vaultify Trade is the first product that enables banks, exchanges and investment portals to leverage tokens to secure the purchase, storage, exchange and sale of cryptocurrencies.

451 Research Director, Jordan McKee explains: “While cryptocurrencies represent significant opportunities, a major risk factor is that they are prone to theft, in large part due to the lack of strong security solutions for the blockchain. This undermines consumer confidence and limits the ability for financial services companies to offer products that help comply with regulations and best practices. With additional trust and transparency, the potential for cryptocurrencies to transform financial services can be realized.”

Blockchain is gaining increased traction across industries with the decentralized public-ledger framework opening new use cases daily, extending beyond cryptocurrency into financial services, retail, real estate, healthcare and insurance. While it provides a trusted and immutable record, the blockchain is not completely secure. Blockchain stores assets of value at an address in a public ledger using a private key. Much like a card or account number to access funds, that key is all that is required to access that digital asset, and if it is lost or stolen, that value is gone. Multi-signature enhances the level of security by introducing additional distributed keys for recovery and authentication of transactions, but still relies upon the use of original keys that are vulnerable to attack. Given the high-value financial and safety-critical nature of some proposed use cases, it is imperative that nothing alters data prior to its placement on the blockchain.

Tokenizing crypto assets and the blockchain

To meet this critical market gap, Rambus has created Vaultify Trade. Vaultify Trade combines multi-signature with proven, bank-grade tokenization technology to enhance security, confidentiality and privacy by replacing sensitive credentials—such as private keys for blockchain and crypto assets—with a non-sensitive equivalent token that is unique to each transaction. Unlike the private keys used to authorize blockchain transactions, tokens cannot be used by a third party to conduct transactions if intercepted. By replacing sensitive private keys with a limited use token that can include domain controls for device or channel, tokenization mitigates fraud risk and protects the underlying value of credentials. This reduces cryptocurrency security risks, which have led to enormous losses, adverse brand impact and suspensions of trading.

Designed for virtual assets on the blockchain, Vaultify Trade features include:

• Tokenized Security – Replace sensitive private keys with domain-specific tokens to secure the transaction and storage of digital assets, limit vulnerabilities and improve trust.

• Multi-Signature – Multi-signature wallets require at least two signatures to confirm a transaction, increasing security and preventing fraud, while enabling faster transactions.

• Segregated Wallets – Combine the security benefits of an offline cold wallet with the convenience of an online wallet through multi-factor authenticated access to an online segregated wallet. _• White-label app and SDK – The Vaultify platform can support a white-label app or an SDK, allowing consumers to easily access and trade cryptocurrency through their usual mobile and desktop banking portals.