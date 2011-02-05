Elisa, F-Secure Join Forces to Simplify Connected Home Security

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyber Security provider F-Secure and telecommunications company Elisa have joined forces to simplify how people can secure the internet-connected devices finding their way into homes. Elisa is planning to implement a new internet service that includes routers powered by F-Secure Connected Home Security, making them the first network operator in the world to include F-Secure’s innovative smart home security solution in the routers they provide to customers.

“The internet-connected devices finding their way into people’s homes aren’t the same as they were ten years ago, and these internet-of-things devices don’t have the same security software people are used to having on their mobile phones and computers,” said Kristian Järnefelt, F-Secure’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Security. “Elisa is the first network operator in the world that’s integrating our Connected Home Security into their routers, uniquely positioning them to deliver this kind of protection alongside existing security solutions for mobiles and computers. It’s how our partners can make security simple for families while they’re at home or on the move.”

F-Secure Connected Home Security integrates network and cloud security capabilities, router security and endpoint protection into a single, simple experience. This unique combination provides users with a comprehensive range of security capabilities to protect them from ransomware, bots, and other threats to their online privacy and security.

And unlike traditional security solutions available to consumers, F-Secure Connected Home Security was designed to protect all the internet-connected devices in people’s homes. This includes things like smart TVs and gaming consoles, but also conventional computers and mobile phones, making it a suitable solution for use in modern homes that contain a wide variety of devices.

According to Matias Castrén, Business Director of Elisa’s Broadband Services, Elisa intends the new offering to meet the demands of customers for a simple, reliable solution to secure all their internet-connected devices. Elisa has a long and successful co-operation with F-Secure’s existing security products.

“We’re constantly evolving our range of products and services to meet our customers’ expectations. And these days they are starting to expect us to make securing their online experience simple, regardless of the devices they use,” said Castrén. “By adding F-Secure Connected Home Security in our service portfolio we plan to put world-class security at the fingertips of our customers so that they can enjoy a safe, secure internet experience without the inconvenience of acquiring numerous security solutions on their own.”