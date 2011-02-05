Radiflow iSID Industrial Cybersecurity App Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow, a provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, announced the availability of its iSID Industrial Cybersecurity App on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry’s only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. Building on Cortex allows partners to use normalized and stitched together data from customers’ entire enterprises to build cloud-based apps that constantly deliver innovative cybersecurity capabilities to joint customers.

The Radiflow iSID industrial cybersecurity app on Cortex provides critical infrastructure and industrial cybersecurity through non-intrusive monitoring of distributed production networks. The app utilizes data from Cortex Data Lake for added context to create a unique risk score for each device based on proprietary attacker models and defined defense strategies. Security analysts and risk managers can prioritize their actions based on the specific context of the OT network and the potential impact on the business if an attack occurred.

Cortex is designed to radically simplify and significantly improve security outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by the Cortex Data Lake, where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data normalized for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.

Availability

● Radiflow’s app is now available worldwide to customers on the Cortex hub.