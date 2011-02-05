Nexans launches its new LANsense Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM)

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

As new trends such as 5G and edge computing put more strain on data centres, the race for efficiency, reliability and scalability continues. To help data centres effectively address their physical layer-related challenges, Nexans launches new cutting-edge solutions at the 16th edition of Datacloud Global Congress & Awards 2019, the largest gathering of data centre expertise. Among the new solutions presented by the Group: LANsense AIM software for network monitoring, LANmark ENSPACE high-density fibre solution and Slimflex Cat. 6A high-density copper solution.

LANsense AIM: get clear instructions from port to outlet

LANsense monitors, manages and optimises network capacity remotely and more efficiently. Data Centre managers can trace circuits end-to-end, flag disconnects, find available rack space and make sure redundant and load balancing circuits are connected.

ENSPACE fibre: make room for scalability

In a modern data centre there is limited space for passive cabling. LANmark ENSPACE solution increases the number of connections in 1U by 50%. ENSPACE panels come with three individual sliding trays per ‘U’ allowing 144 LC connections in 1U and up to 576 connections in a 4U.

Slimflex Cat 6A Copper : achieve double density in data centres

Nexans’ Slimflex Category 6A solution saves up to 50% space in data centre installations. This new copper range consists of a 48-port panel, Slimflex cords and Cat 6A connectors. Once installed the result is a neat and cleaned up high density installation.