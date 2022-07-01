Radiflow OT Cybersecurity Takes Gold for Multiple Peer and Expert Selected Awards

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow recently won three peer-voted awards for their operational excellence. Through their CIARA platform, they deliver a revolutionary digitally simulated environment to CISOs and cybersecurity teams that manage multiple physical facilities. These awards not only reflect excellence in their product but the collaborative nature that is undertaken with each client to understand their needs and provide impactful capabilities.

Today’s OT facilities include manufacturing sites, supply chain operations, and public utilities such as power and water infrastructure. In recent years, these facilities have come under attack, with the FBI reporting over 40,000 cross-industry cybersecurity attacks in the last four years alone. Until now, most OT facilities did not have sufficient cybersecurity protections in place, either from not understanding the danger, a lack of funds to implement adequate protections, or a lack of solutions that fit their needs. Only recently has the Biden administration allocated funds to both private and public critical infrastructure to bolster their cybersecurity capabilities.

The three awards are given to Radiflow’s CIARA platform in manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, and ICS/SCADA security, reflecting their decade-long approach to OT security. Moving away from generalized approaches, Radiflow understands specific business-driven needs to implement meaningful protection beyond minimum compliance requirements. Using advanced simulations instead of accepted assumptions to help CISOs gain executive leadership buy-in and funding.

“We congratulate Radiflow for the well-deserved recognition as a Gold award winner in the manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, and ICS/SCADA Security categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges.”