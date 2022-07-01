Ping Identity Names Technology Veteran Rakesh Thaker as SVP, Chief Development Officer

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced Rakesh Thaker as its new SVP, Chief Development Officer to lead Ping Identity’s world-wide Research & Development (R&D) organisation. Thaker will supersede the retiring Peter Burke, currently responsible for leading Ping Identity’s R&D organisation.

Thaker comes to Ping Identity from Cisco, where as Vice President of Enterprise Networking he was responsible for overseeing a global R&D team. Thaker has held leadership positions at both private and public companies including Cisco, Gigamon, Blue Coat and Dell, where he built, grew and led teams across the world to build enterprise-class SaaS, Security and networking products.