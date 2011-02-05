Quantum appoints Regan MacPherson as new chief legal and compliance officer to guide expansion initiatives

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

MacPherson joins the company as it builds on a growing reputation for leadership in the high-speed processing and management of video and video-like data, and the long-term, low-cost archive of unstructured data. The new role underscores Quantum’s commitment to corporate governance as the company prepares to resume public trading on a national stock exchange.

MacPherson has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, including expertise in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work, and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives. MacPherson previously served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Marvell Semiconductor and General Counsel at Seagate, bringing both storage industry and public company governance expertise to Quantum at a time when the company is poised for growth.

Prior to joining Marvell, MacPherson spent 12 years at Seagate Technology in a variety of legal roles, eventually joining the executive team as Senior Vice President and General Counsel responsible for Seagate’s global legal, government relations and security functions.