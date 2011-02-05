Qualys Takes Its Cloud Platform to the Next Level with Native Integration of Real-Time Network Analysis

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Qualys, Inc. announced that it has significantly expanded the power of its Cloud Platform by introducing Passive Network Sensor (PNS), a new member of the Qualys sensor family that natively integrates network analysis functions into the Qualys Cloud Platform, delivering customers complete IT visibility at scale, while drastically reducing cost and complexity.

The Qualys Cloud Platform, with its active scanning, always-on agents, container and cloud sensors, provides global enterprises with unprecedented 2-second visibility of their hybrid IT infrastructure covering on-premises assets, multi-cloud environments, containers and travelling workforces. The highly scalable platform performs over 3 billion device assessments annually, analyzing a trillion change events with its Kafka clusters that process billions of messages daily, and indexing over 250 billion security data points in its Elasticsearch clusters.

Qualys Cloud Platform Backend

Such an unprecedented near real-time processing of data coupled with millisecond search responses of the Qualys Cloud Platform indexing clusters give customers and Managed Security Providers (MSSP) instant, continuous visibility of all their IT global assets with a continuous view of their security and compliance posture in a single-pane-of-glass view, via dynamic and customizable dashboards

By getting real-time access to network analysis data, multiple additional capabilities such as global IT asset discovery and inventory with two-way CMDB synchronization, detection of compromised assets and Network Access Control (NAC) can now be delivered natively from the Qualys Cloud Platform with high accuracy and automation.

Global IT asset discovery of un-managed devices

Furthermore, with this native integration, the Qualys Cloud Platform is uniquely suited to address the number of unmanaged connected devices, like Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) devices and the exploding new security exposures they now bring. Having the continuous visibility of these devices is critical for IT and security teams to monitor, track, assess and effectively respond to threats.

Qualys Passive Network Sensor (PNS)

This first release of PNS adds a powerful set of asset discovery and inventory capabilities providing tracking and a continuous view into all IT assets connected to the network, non-intrusively and in real-time. It monitors asset activity and illuminates any anomaly, enabling security teams to more effectively contain threats and remediate vulnerabilities. This ability to act with immediacy and at scale delivers these teams higher confidence in the metrics guiding their global security and compliance programs.

PNS will enable organizations to:

● Eliminate blind spots: The Qualys Cloud Platform aggregates asset telemetry from Passive Network Sensors, network scanners and always-on cloud agents to provide a comprehensive, detailed and multidimensional inventory of all IT assets across hybrid infrastructures, including unmanaged devices such as BYOD and rogue IT. PNS also helps discover and profile assets that for different reasons can’t be actively scanned nor monitored with cloud agents, such as industrial equipment, IoT and medical devices. Expected beta available in Q3 2018.

● Identify suspicious traffic: PNS provides deep packet inspection to continuously analyze and detect suspicious traffic. The Qualys Cloud Platform then correlates these network anomalies to other indications of compromise. Expected beta available in Q1 2019.

● Secure and control network access: Native integration with network access control functionality, resulting from Qualys’ acquisition of Nevis Networks, enables customers to respond to threats automatically by controlling access to critical resources. Network access control, informed by PNS real-time detection, autonomously protects the network by quarantining non-compliant devices based on established policies and security posture. Expected beta available in Q1 2019.

Qualys Sensor Family

Passive Network Sensor is part of the Qualys family of sensors and third-party cloud connectors that provide customers comprehensive and multidimensional visibility across hybrid IT environments. They provide a powerful combination of active and passive detection to collect complete asset telemetry. These sensors are remotely deployable, centrally managed and self-updating, always-on, and give customers continuous 2-second visibility of all IT assets.

Availability

Passive Network Sensor will be available in private beta later this month. This first phase delivers capabilities focused on asset discovery and profiling. General availability is planned for early 2019.