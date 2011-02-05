Standalone Access Control Solution by Matrix

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Entry/exit within premises is generally a major challenge of an organization’s overall security strategy. To manage access of specific zones in a single location requires a standalone access control solution.

For small and medium business organizations, Matrix has developed COSEC PANEL LITE (site controller), which works independently without requiring a server for Access Control application. All Matrix COSEC biometric and RFID Card based door controllers are connected to the site controller for implementing advance access control features and restricting any unauthorized entry.

Key Features:

• License Free Solution

• Eliminates Server Cost

• Controls 255 Doors and 25,000 Users

• 5,00,000 Events Storage Capacity

• Connects Third Party Readers

• Real-time Monitoring and Control

• Integration with Fire Alarm and Video Surveillance