Protected Networks Furthers EMEA Expansion with Appointment of Senior Channel Sales Manager

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Protected Networks announced that Duncan Mee has been appointed as Senior Channel Sales Manager.

Recruited to help grow its customer and partner base, Mee brings a wealth of tech experience, having served at companies such as Dimension Data, Pointsec/CheckPoint and Netscout.

8MAN, by Protected Networks plans to broaden its presence across Europe and significantly increase headcount. Mee’s appointment is the first step in Protected Networks’ growth strategy as the company seals its place as the market leader in ARM.

Mee joins with a vision to build on existing customer engagement and plans to utilise his experience in the infrastructure and security sector to achieve this goal.