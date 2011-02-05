Search
COMPAREX signs Global Partnership Agreement with Snow Software

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Snow Software (Snow) and Cloud Spend Management solutions announced a global partnership with COMPAREX, a global IT service provider and also one of the leading SAM specialists in the world. For their joint 200 customers the two companies previously had local agreements across a number of locations which are now being replaced by a single, global agreement between the two companies.

COMPAREX is currently in the process of revamping its SAM managed service, which is due to be launched in mid-autumn 2018. As part of the agreement with Snow, COMPAREX will integrate Snow’s technology into its managed service offering. As a result, organizations will benefit from new value-adds provided by the COMPAREX SAM managed services.




